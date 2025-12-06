SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Saturday Live
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 123%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
540
Gewinntrades:
455 (84.25%)
Verlusttrades:
85 (15.74%)
Bester Trade:
52.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-7.79 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 093.19 USD (5 116 100 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-102.25 USD (673 900 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
41 (95.26 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
206.53 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading-Aktivität:
14.05%
Max deposit load:
4.28%
Letzter Trade:
1 Minute
Trades pro Woche:
68
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
43 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
34.01
Long-Positionen:
257 (47.59%)
Short-Positionen:
283 (52.41%)
Profit-Faktor:
10.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.84 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-29.14 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
42.66%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
Kapital:
4.74% (65.05 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 540
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 991
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 4.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +52.98 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -8 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 25
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +95.26 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -29.14 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.03 01:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
