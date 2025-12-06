- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|591
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|BTCUSD
|894
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|BTCUSD
|4M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 6
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.53 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stoplosses.
The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested over the past four years without failing.
The backtest performance has also been optimized against a contained drawdown.
Instead of stoplosses, it uses exits on retracements.
The exit point trails the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.
Big drops early in the weekend has happened before and the optimization has taken this into account.
We could potentially see a larger one in the future, but my assumption is that it gets less likely the more established BTC becomes.
