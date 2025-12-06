Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stoplosses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested over the past four years without failing.

The backtest performance has also been optimized against a contained drawdown.

Instead of stoplosses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point trails the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Big drops early in the weekend has happened before and the optimization has taken this into account.

We could potentially see a larger one in the future, but my assumption is that it gets less likely the more established BTC becomes.