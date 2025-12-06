시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Saturday Live
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 리뷰
안정성
7
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 109%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
591
이익 거래:
491 (83.07%)
손실 거래:
100 (16.92%)
최고의 거래:
52.98 USD
최악의 거래:
-30.28 USD
총 수익:
1 137.23 USD (5 367 300 pips)
총 손실:
-243.08 USD (1 399 050 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
41 (95.26 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
206.53 USD (25)
샤프 비율:
0.32
거래 활동:
16.41%
최대 입금량:
4.28%
최근 거래:
3 일 전
주별 거래 수:
72
평균 유지 시간:
47 분
회복 요인:
7.10
롱(주식매수):
278 (47.04%)
숏(주식차입매도):
313 (52.96%)
수익 요인:
4.68
기대수익:
1.51 USD
평균 이익:
2.32 USD
평균 손실:
-2.43 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-125.97 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-125.97 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
23.24%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
125.97 USD (6.24%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
7.83% (125.97 USD)
자본금별:
11.57% (186.12 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 591
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 894
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 4M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +52.98 USD
최악의 거래: -30 USD
연속 최대 이익: 25
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +95.26 USD
연속 최대 손실: -125.97 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stoplosses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested over the past four years without failing.

The backtest performance has also been optimized against a contained drawdown.

Instead of stoplosses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point trails the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Big drops early in the weekend has happened before and the optimization has taken this into account.

We could potentially see a larger one in the future, but my assumption is that it gets less likely the more established BTC becomes.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.03 01:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Saturday Live
월별 30 USD
109%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
7
98%
591
83%
16%
4.67
1.51
USD
12%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.