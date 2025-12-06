SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Saturday Live
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 122%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
534
Negociações com lucro:
450 (84.26%)
Negociações com perda:
84 (15.73%)
Melhor negociação:
52.98 USD
Pior negociação:
-7.79 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 084.86 USD (5 071 050 pips)
Perda bruta:
-101.75 USD (668 900 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
41 (95.26 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
206.53 USD (25)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.38
Atividade de negociação:
14.05%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.28%
Último negócio:
14 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
71
Tempo médio de espera:
43 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
33.74
Negociações longas:
252 (47.19%)
Negociações curtas:
282 (52.81%)
Fator de lucro:
10.66
Valor esperado:
1.84 USD
Lucro médio:
2.41 USD
Perda média:
-1.21 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-29.14 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
41.95%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.74% (65.05 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 534
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 983
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 4.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +52.98 USD
Pior negociação: -8 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 25
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +95.26 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -29.14 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
Sem comentários
2026.01.03 01:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
