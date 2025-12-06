- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|292
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|633
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.1M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 6
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.55 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.
The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.
Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.
The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
