Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 avis
Fiabilité
3 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 72%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
292
Bénéfice trades:
243 (83.21%)
Perte trades:
49 (16.78%)
Meilleure transaction:
52.98 USD
Pire transaction:
-7.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
710.24 USD (3 599 700 pips)
Perte brute:
-77.38 USD (530 450 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (26.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
206.53 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Activité de trading:
55.48%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.55%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
95
Temps de détention moyen:
44 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
21.72
Longs trades:
143 (48.97%)
Courts trades:
149 (51.03%)
Facteur de profit:
9.18
Rendement attendu:
2.17 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-29.14 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
72.41%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.66% (56.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 292
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 633
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +52.98 USD
Pire transaction: -8 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 25
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +26.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 48
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.55 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
Aucun avis
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
