- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.
The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.
Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.
The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
