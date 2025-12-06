SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Saturday Live
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 72%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
292
Profit Trade:
243 (83.21%)
Loss Trade:
49 (16.78%)
Best Trade:
52.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.79 USD
Profitto lordo:
710.24 USD (3 599 700 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-77.38 USD (530 450 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (26.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
206.53 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
63.40%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.55%
Ultimo trade:
45 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
92
Tempo di attesa medio:
44 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
21.72
Long Trade:
143 (48.97%)
Short Trade:
149 (51.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
9.18
Profitto previsto:
2.17 USD
Profitto medio:
2.92 USD
Perdita media:
-1.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-29.14 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
72.41%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
Per equità:
4.66% (56.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 292
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 633
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 3.1M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.98 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -29.14 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 48
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.55 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Saturday Live
30USD al mese
72%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
3
97%
292
83%
63%
9.17
2.17
USD
5%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.