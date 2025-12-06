SignalsSections
Saturday Live
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 121%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
530
Profit Trades:
447 (84.33%)
Loss Trades:
83 (15.66%)
Best trade:
52.98 USD
Worst trade:
-7.79 USD
Gross Profit:
1 078.26 USD (5 035 150 pips)
Gross Loss:
-101.72 USD (668 650 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (95.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
206.53 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.38
Trading activity:
13.02%
Max deposit load:
4.28%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
64
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
33.51
Long Trades:
252 (47.55%)
Short Trades:
278 (52.45%)
Profit Factor:
10.60
Expected Payoff:
1.84 USD
Average Profit:
2.41 USD
Average Loss:
-1.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.14 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
41.35%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
By Equity:
4.74% (65.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 530
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 977
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 4.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.98 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
No reviews
2026.01.03 01:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
