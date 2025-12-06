- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|530
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD
|977
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD
|4.4M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.53 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.
The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.
Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.
The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
USD
USD
USD