Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Saturday Live
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 121%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
530
Прибыльных трейдов:
447 (84.33%)
Убыточных трейдов:
83 (15.66%)
Лучший трейд:
52.98 USD
Худший трейд:
-7.79 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 078.26 USD (5 035 150 pips)
Общий убыток:
-101.72 USD (668 650 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
41 (95.26 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
206.53 USD (25)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.38
Торговая активность:
13.02%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.28%
Последний трейд:
7 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
66
Ср. время удержания:
43 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
33.51
Длинных трейдов:
252 (47.55%)
Коротких трейдов:
278 (52.45%)
Профит фактор:
10.60
Мат. ожидание:
1.84 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.41 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.23 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-29.14 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
41.35%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
По эквити:
4.74% (65.05 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 530
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 977
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 4.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +52.98 USD
Худший трейд: -8 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 25
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +95.26 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -29.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
Нет отзывов
2026.01.03 01:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Saturday Live
30 USD в месяц
121%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
7
98%
530
84%
13%
10.60
1.84
USD
5%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.