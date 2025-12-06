Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.