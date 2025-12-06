SeñalesSecciones
Cristian Eriksson

Saturday Live

Cristian Eriksson
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
7 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 123%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
558
Transacciones Rentables:
468 (83.87%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
90 (16.13%)
Mejor transacción:
52.98 USD
Peor transacción:
-7.79 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 107.06 USD (5 205 000 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-114.54 USD (761 650 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
41 (95.26 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
206.53 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Actividad comercial:
15.13%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.28%
Último trade:
25 minutos
Trades a la semana:
71
Tiempo medio de espera:
43 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
34.06
Transacciones Largas:
271 (48.57%)
Transacciones Cortas:
287 (51.43%)
Factor de Beneficio:
9.67
Beneficio Esperado:
1.78 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.37 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.27 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-29.14 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-29.14 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
42.80%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
29.14 USD (2.77%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.77% (29.14 USD)
De fondos:
4.74% (65.05 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 558
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 993
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 4.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +52.98 USD
Peor transacción: -8 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 25
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +95.26 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -29.14 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Only copy this signal if your broker offers favorable conditions on BTCUSD, allows weekend trading, and you understand that this is a high-risk strategy with no stop-losses.

The signal only trades on Saturdays and has been back-tested without failing over the past 4 years.

Instead of stop-losses, it uses exits on retracements.

The exit point follows the price, so a quite extreme abnormality has to happen for it to blow, but still past performance does not guarantee future results.

Consider this a hit and run strategy, make sure to always withdraw money along the ride.
No hay comentarios
2026.01.03 01:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.06 12:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 12:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 12:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
