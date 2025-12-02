SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Dream Trader 1
Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader 1

Arifin S Kom
0 inceleme
26 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
202
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
118 (58.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
84 (41.58%)
En iyi işlem:
107.64 USD
En kötü işlem:
-96.95 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 737.20 USD (639 672 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 471.80 USD (2 126 560 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
34 (175.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
234.43 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
42 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.88
Alış işlemleri:
162 (80.20%)
Satış işlemleri:
40 (19.80%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
1.31 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-17.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-302.67 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.25 USD
Maksimum:
303.07 USD (17.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 171
GBPJPYb 24
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDb 205
GBPJPYb 42
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDb 22K
GBPJPYb 2.7K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +107.64 USD
En kötü işlem: -97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +175.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -169.71 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


İnceleme yok
2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 42 days
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol