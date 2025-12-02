SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Dream Trader 1
Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader 1

Arifin S Kom
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 38%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
123 (59.13%)
Loss Trades:
85 (40.87%)
Best trade:
107.64 USD
Worst trade:
-96.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 955.65 USD (660 432 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 495.37 USD (2 128 848 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (175.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
234.43 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
49.25%
Max deposit load:
1.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.52
Long Trades:
168 (80.77%)
Short Trades:
40 (19.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
2.21 USD
Average Profit:
15.90 USD
Average Loss:
-17.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-302.67 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
10.48%
Annual Forecast:
127.13%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
303.25 USD (17.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.20% (303.07 USD)
By Equity:
2.98% (43.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 176
GBPJPYb 25
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 377
GBPJPYb 65
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 39K
GBPJPYb 3.9K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.64 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


No reviews
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 42 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dream Trader 1
30 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
33
0%
208
59%
49%
1.30
2.21
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.