Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader 1

Arifin S Kom
Fiabilidad
33 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 38%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
208
Transacciones Rentables:
123 (59.13%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
85 (40.87%)
Mejor transacción:
107.64 USD
Peor transacción:
-96.95 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 955.65 USD (660 432 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 495.37 USD (2 128 848 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (175.26 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
234.43 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
49.25%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.74%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
22 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.52
Transacciones Largas:
168 (80.77%)
Transacciones Cortas:
40 (19.23%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.31
Beneficio Esperado:
2.21 USD
Beneficio medio:
15.90 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-17.59 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-302.67 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.48%
Pronóstico anual:
127.13%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.25 USD
Máxima:
303.25 USD (17.07%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
20.20% (303.07 USD)
De fondos:
2.98% (43.41 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 176
GBPJPYb 25
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDb 377
GBPJPYb 65
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDb 39K
GBPJPYb 3.9K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +107.64 USD
Peor transacción: -97 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +175.26 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -169.71 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 42 days
