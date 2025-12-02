SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Dream Trader 1
Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader 1

Arifin S Kom
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
33 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 38%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
208
Negociações com lucro:
123 (59.13%)
Negociações com perda:
85 (40.87%)
Melhor negociação:
107.64 USD
Pior negociação:
-96.95 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 955.65 USD (660 432 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 495.37 USD (2 128 848 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
34 (175.26 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
234.43 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
49.25%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.74%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
22 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.52
Negociações longas:
168 (80.77%)
Negociações curtas:
40 (19.23%)
Fator de lucro:
1.31
Valor esperado:
2.21 USD
Lucro médio:
15.90 USD
Perda média:
-17.59 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-302.67 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
10.48%
Previsão anual:
127.13%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.25 USD
Máximo:
303.25 USD (17.07%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.20% (303.07 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.98% (43.41 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 176
GBPJPYb 25
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDb 377
GBPJPYb 65
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDb 39K
GBPJPYb 3.9K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +107.64 USD
Pior negociação: -97 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +175.26 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -169.71 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


Sem comentários
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 42 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Dream Trader 1
30 USD por mês
38%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
33
0%
208
59%
49%
1.30
2.21
USD
20%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.