Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader 1

Arifin S Kom
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
34 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 35%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
209
Gewinntrades:
123 (58.85%)
Verlusttrades:
86 (41.15%)
Bester Trade:
107.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-96.95 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 955.65 USD (660 432 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 530.90 USD (2 132 390 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (175.26 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
234.43 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading-Aktivität:
49.25%
Max deposit load:
1.74%
Letzter Trade:
12 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.40
Long-Positionen:
169 (80.86%)
Short-Positionen:
40 (19.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.28
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-17.80 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-302.67 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
7.99%
Jahresprognose:
96.98%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.25 USD
Maximaler:
303.25 USD (17.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.20% (303.07 USD)
Kapital:
2.98% (43.41 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 177
GBPJPYb 25
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 342
GBPJPYb 65
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 36K
GBPJPYb 3.9K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +107.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -97 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +175.26 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -169.71 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 42 days
