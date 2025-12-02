SegnaliSezioni
Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader 1

Arifin S Kom
0 recensioni
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
202
Profit Trade:
118 (58.41%)
Loss Trade:
84 (41.58%)
Best Trade:
107.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-96.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 737.20 USD (639 672 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 471.80 USD (2 126 560 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (175.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
234.43 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
42 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
21 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
162 (80.20%)
Short Trade:
40 (19.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
1.31 USD
Profitto medio:
14.72 USD
Perdita media:
-17.52 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-302.67 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.25 USD
Massimale:
303.07 USD (17.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 171
GBPJPYb 24
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDb 205
GBPJPYb 42
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDb 22K
GBPJPYb 2.7K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +107.64 USD
Worst Trade: -97 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +175.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -169.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 42 days
