Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader 1

Arifin S Kom
レビュー0件
信頼性
33週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 38%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
208
利益トレード:
123 (59.13%)
損失トレード:
85 (40.87%)
ベストトレード:
107.64 USD
最悪のトレード:
-96.95 USD
総利益:
1 955.65 USD (660 432 pips)
総損失:
-1 495.37 USD (2 128 848 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
34 (175.26 USD)
最大連続利益:
234.43 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
49.25%
最大入金額:
1.74%
最近のトレード:
6 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
22 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.52
長いトレード:
168 (80.77%)
短いトレード:
40 (19.23%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.31
期待されたペイオフ:
2.21 USD
平均利益:
15.90 USD
平均損失:
-17.59 USD
最大連続の負け:
10 (-169.71 USD)
最大連続損失:
-302.67 USD (4)
月間成長:
10.48%
年間予想:
127.13%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.25 USD
最大の:
303.25 USD (17.07%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
20.20% (303.07 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.98% (43.41 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 176
GBPJPYb 25
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDb 377
GBPJPYb 65
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDb 39K
GBPJPYb 3.9K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +107.64 USD
最悪のトレード: -97 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +175.26 USD
最大連続損失: -169.71 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HFMarketsGlobal-Live1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


レビューなし
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 42 days
