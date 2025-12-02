- 成長
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|176
|GBPJPYb
|25
|#BTCUSDr
|5
|EURJPYb
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSDb
|377
|GBPJPYb
|65
|#BTCUSDr
|-15
|EURJPYb
|33
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSDb
|39K
|GBPJPYb
|3.9K
|#BTCUSDr
|-1.5M
|EURJPYb
|1.7K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one
Thank you for expressing interest.
I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.
I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.
So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.
Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order
minimum deposit: $1000
Leverage : 1:500
Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-
Maximum Draw-down 30%
