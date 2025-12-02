SignauxSections
Dream Trader 1

  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
202
Bénéfice trades:
118 (58.41%)
Perte trades:
84 (41.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
107.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-96.95 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 737.20 USD (639 672 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 471.80 USD (2 126 560 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (175.26 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
234.43 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
42 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.88
Longs trades:
162 (80.20%)
Courts trades:
40 (19.80%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
1.31 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.52 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-302.67 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.00%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
303.07 USD (17.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 171
GBPJPYb 24
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 205
GBPJPYb 42
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb 22K
GBPJPYb 2.7K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
This is a trader's journal that I have with consistency in the world of trading being number one

Thank you for expressing interest.

I have been actively involved in trading since 2015.

I use Technical which I have backtested and have data from more than 10 years ago until now.

So every time I enter, I only enter when there is a pattern that matches the backtest data.

Every time I open a position I use a limit order or stop order such as buy limit sell limit and buy stop or sell stop and most importantly use exit TP or SL for every order


minimum deposit: $1000

Leverage : 1:500

Target Profit Every Month 2% to 10% +/-

Maximum Draw-down 30%


