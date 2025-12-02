- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|39
|EURCAD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|1
|NZDCAD
|-1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|EURCAD
|384
|USDJPY
|412
|AUDCAD
|168
|NZDCAD
|-128
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
XMGlobal-Real 32
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 16
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 16
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 1
Sovereign Alpha Universe is a structured, multi-asset trading strategy focused on disciplined execution, stable growth, and controlled risk.
We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs using quantitative trend analysis, volatility mapping, and strict exposure limits.
No grid, no unlimited martingale — only selective, high-probability entries aligned with market structure.
Designed for investors seeking clarity, consistency, and capital preservation.
