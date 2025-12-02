SinyallerBölümler
Hendra Angga Laksana

Sovereign Alpha Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 200 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 5%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (88.88%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (11.11%)
En iyi işlem:
20.55 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.91 USD
Brüt kâr:
45.95 USD (4 893 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.91 USD (128 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (44.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
44.74 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.76
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.23%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.95%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
49.49
Alış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
50.49
Beklenen getiri:
5.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.91 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.50%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.91 USD (0.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.09% (0.91 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.09% (32.30 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
EURCAD 2
USDJPY 2
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 39
EURCAD 3
USDJPY 3
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD -1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 3.9K
EURCAD 384
USDJPY 412
AUDCAD 168
NZDCAD -128
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +20.55 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +44.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.91 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMGlobal-Real 32
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 16
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 16
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
168 daha fazla...
Sovereign Alpha Universe is a structured, multi-asset trading strategy focused on disciplined execution, stable growth, and controlled risk.
We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs using quantitative trend analysis, volatility mapping, and strict exposure limits.
No grid, no unlimited martingale — only selective, high-probability entries aligned with market structure.

Designed for investors seeking clarity, consistency, and capital preservation.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 16:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Sovereign Alpha Universe
Ayda 200 USD
5%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
9
88%
98%
50.49
5.00
USD
3%
1:500
