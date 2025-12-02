SignalsSections
Hendra Angga Laksana

Sovereign Alpha Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1002 USD per month
growth since 2025 31%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
106 (77.94%)
Loss Trades:
30 (22.06%)
Best trade:
21.74 USD
Worst trade:
-19.47 USD
Gross Profit:
435.74 USD (49 585 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.24 USD (16 666 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (61.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.61 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
99.24%
Max deposit load:
9.02%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
74
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.95
Long Trades:
85 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
51 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
2.28 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-4.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.47 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
31.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.47 USD (1.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.66% (19.47 USD)
By Equity:
28.24% (352.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
USDJPY 13
GBPAUD 13
GBPUSD 11
EURAUD 9
EURNZD 9
AUDJPY 9
GBPCAD 8
NZDJPY 7
CADJPY 7
EURGBP 6
EURCAD 5
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 5
GBPJPY 5
CHFJPY 2
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 172
USDJPY 10
GBPAUD 17
GBPUSD 16
EURAUD 10
EURNZD 10
AUDJPY 8
GBPCAD 8
NZDJPY 10
CADJPY 10
EURGBP 3
EURCAD 5
NZDCHF 11
CADCHF 9
GBPJPY 10
CHFJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 708
GBPAUD 2.6K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURAUD 86
EURNZD 1.6K
AUDJPY 980
GBPCAD 415
NZDJPY 1.6K
CADJPY 1.5K
EURGBP 311
EURCAD 750
NZDCHF 872
CADCHF 733
GBPJPY 1.6K
CHFJPY 157
AUDCAD 168
NZDCAD -128
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.74 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +61.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 12
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
Sovereign Alpha Universe is a structured, multi-asset trading strategy focused on disciplined execution, stable growth, and controlled risk.
We trade XAUUSD and major Forex pairs using quantitative trend analysis, volatility mapping, and strict exposure limits.
No grid, no unlimited martingale — only selective, high-probability entries aligned with market structure.

Designed for investors seeking clarity, consistency, and capital preservation.

No reviews
2025.12.08 10:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 16:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 16:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sovereign Alpha Universe
1002 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
4
100%
136
77%
99%
3.47
2.28
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

