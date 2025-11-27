SinyallerBölümler
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


