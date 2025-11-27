- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|24
|CHFJPY
|24
|GBPUSD
|22
|GBPJPY
|20
|EURAUD
|17
|GBPCAD
|17
|CADJPY
|17
|GBPAUD
|16
|EURNZD
|11
|EURGBP
|10
|AUDJPY
|10
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURCAD
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|182
|USDJPY
|22
|CHFJPY
|24
|GBPUSD
|38
|GBPJPY
|36
|EURAUD
|20
|GBPCAD
|16
|CADJPY
|15
|GBPAUD
|13
|EURNZD
|11
|EURGBP
|7
|AUDJPY
|10
|NZDJPY
|8
|EURCAD
|3
|NZDCHF
|12
|CADCHF
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|USDJPY
|4.2K
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|3.9K
|GBPJPY
|5.6K
|EURAUD
|3K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|CADJPY
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|2.2K
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|EURGBP
|600
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|360
|NZDCHF
|994
|CADCHF
|572
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 9
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.
This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.
We follow a multi-layer approach:
• Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
• Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
• Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
• Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability
Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth
Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression
For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation
Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.
Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.
USD
USD
USD