Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1009 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 42%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
236
Gewinntrades:
187 (79.23%)
Verlusttrades:
49 (20.76%)
Bester Trade:
39.34 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-20.63 USD
Bruttoprofit:
627.58 USD (77 827 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-204.42 USD (26 373 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
22 (36.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
63.16 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading-Aktivität:
85.64%
Max deposit load:
9.19%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
69
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
20.39
Long-Positionen:
152 (64.41%)
Short-Positionen:
84 (35.59%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.36 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.17 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-20.75 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-20.75 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
42.32%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.18 USD
Maximaler:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
Kapital:
20.15% (233.83 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 24
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 22
GBPJPY 20
EURAUD 17
GBPCAD 17
CADJPY 17
GBPAUD 16
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 10
AUDJPY 10
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 6
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 182
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 38
GBPJPY 36
EURAUD 20
GBPCAD 16
CADJPY 15
GBPAUD 13
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 7
AUDJPY 10
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 3
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPJPY 5.6K
EURAUD 3K
GBPCAD 2.5K
CADJPY 2.3K
GBPAUD 2.2K
EURNZD 1.9K
EURGBP 600
AUDJPY 1.2K
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 360
NZDCHF 994
CADCHF 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
noch 335 ...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
