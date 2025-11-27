信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Mandala Quantum Universe
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0条评论
可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1009 USD per 
增长自 2025 41%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
224
盈利交易:
175 (78.12%)
亏损交易:
49 (21.88%)
最好交易:
39.34 USD
最差交易:
-20.63 USD
毛利:
609.96 USD (75 297 pips)
毛利亏损:
-204.42 USD (26 373 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (29.66 USD)
最大连续盈利:
63.16 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.32
交易活动:
84.63%
最大入金加载:
9.19%
最近交易:
42 几分钟前
每周交易:
73
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
19.54
长期交易:
145 (64.73%)
短期交易:
79 (35.27%)
利润因子:
2.98
预期回报:
1.81 USD
平均利润:
3.49 USD
平均损失:
-4.17 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-20.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-20.75 USD (3)
每月增长:
40.55%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.18 USD
最大值:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
净值:
20.15% (233.83 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 23
GBPUSD 22
CHFJPY 21
GBPJPY 18
GBPCAD 17
EURAUD 16
CADJPY 16
GBPAUD 14
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 5
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 182
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 38
CHFJPY 21
GBPJPY 34
GBPCAD 16
EURAUD 17
CADJPY 15
GBPAUD 8
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 6
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 2
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY 4K
GBPUSD 3.9K
CHFJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY 5.3K
GBPCAD 2.5K
EURAUD 2.5K
CADJPY 2.3K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
AUDJPY 1.2K
EURGBP 496
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 217
NZDCHF 994
CADCHF 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +39.34 USD
最差交易: -21 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +29.66 USD
最大连续亏损: -20.75 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 更多...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


没有评论
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Mandala Quantum Universe
每月1009 USD
41%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
4
99%
224
78%
85%
2.98
1.81
USD
20%
1:500
复制

