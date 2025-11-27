SeñalesSecciones
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1009 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 41%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
232
Transacciones Rentables:
183 (78.87%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
49 (21.12%)
Mejor transacción:
39.34 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.63 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
617.66 USD (76 451 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-204.42 USD (26 373 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
18 (26.08 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
63.16 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.32
Actividad comercial:
84.63%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.19%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
62
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
19.92
Transacciones Largas:
152 (65.52%)
Transacciones Cortas:
80 (34.48%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.02
Beneficio Esperado:
1.78 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.38 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.17 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-20.75 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20.75 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
41.32%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.18 USD
Máxima:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
De fondos:
20.15% (233.83 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 24
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 22
GBPJPY 20
GBPCAD 17
CADJPY 17
EURAUD 16
GBPAUD 14
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 6
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 182
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 38
GBPJPY 36
GBPCAD 16
CADJPY 15
EURAUD 17
GBPAUD 8
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 6
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 3
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPJPY 5.6K
GBPCAD 2.5K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURAUD 2.5K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
AUDJPY 1.2K
EURGBP 496
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 360
NZDCHF 994
CADCHF 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +39.34 USD
Peor transacción: -21 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +26.08 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -20.75 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
otros 335...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Mandala Quantum Universe
1009 USD al mes
41%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
4
99%
232
78%
85%
3.02
1.78
USD
20%
1:500
Copiar

