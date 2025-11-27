СигналыРазделы
Mandala Quantum Universe
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1009 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 40%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
222
Прибыльных трейдов:
173 (77.92%)
Убыточных трейдов:
49 (22.07%)
Лучший трейд:
39.34 USD
Худший трейд:
-20.63 USD
Общая прибыль:
606.95 USD (74 870 pips)
Общий убыток:
-204.42 USD (26 373 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (29.66 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
63.16 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.32
Торговая активность:
82.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.19%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
97
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
19.40
Длинных трейдов:
143 (64.41%)
Коротких трейдов:
79 (35.59%)
Профит фактор:
2.97
Мат. ожидание:
1.81 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.51 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.17 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-20.75 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20.75 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
40.25%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.18 USD
Максимальная:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
По эквити:
20.15% (233.83 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 23
GBPUSD 22
CHFJPY 21
GBPCAD 17
GBPJPY 17
EURAUD 16
CADJPY 15
GBPAUD 14
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 5
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 182
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 38
CHFJPY 21
GBPCAD 16
GBPJPY 33
EURAUD 17
CADJPY 13
GBPAUD 8
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 6
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 2
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY 4K
GBPUSD 3.9K
CHFJPY 2.1K
GBPCAD 2.5K
GBPJPY 5.1K
EURAUD 2.5K
CADJPY 2K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
AUDJPY 1.2K
EURGBP 496
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 217
NZDCHF 994
CADCHF 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +39.34 USD
Худший трейд: -21 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +29.66 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -20.75 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
еще 335...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
