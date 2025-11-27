시그널섹션
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 1009 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 51%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
313
이익 거래:
241 (76.99%)
손실 거래:
72 (23.00%)
최고의 거래:
39.34 USD
최악의 거래:
-20.63 USD
총 수익:
773.82 USD (98 716 pips)
총 손실:
-259.10 USD (34 333 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (36.00 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
63.16 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.32
거래 활동:
88.71%
최대 입금량:
10.84%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
77
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
24.81
롱(주식매수):
202 (64.54%)
숏(주식차입매도):
111 (35.46%)
수익 요인:
2.99
기대수익:
1.64 USD
평균 이익:
3.21 USD
평균 손실:
-3.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
3 (-20.75 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-20.75 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
40.68%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.18 USD
최대한의:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
자본금별:
29.98% (454.08 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
CHFJPY 30
USDJPY 28
XAUUSD 28
GBPJPY 27
GBPUSD 26
GBPCAD 25
EURAUD 24
EURNZD 24
GBPAUD 22
CADJPY 21
EURCAD 16
EURGBP 12
AUDJPY 11
NZDJPY 8
CADCHF 6
NZDCHF 5
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
CHFJPY 27
USDJPY 25
XAUUSD 193
GBPJPY 46
GBPUSD 40
GBPCAD 26
EURAUD 38
EURNZD 22
GBPAUD 15
CADJPY 17
EURCAD 9
EURGBP 12
AUDJPY 17
NZDJPY 9
CADCHF 7
NZDCHF 12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
CHFJPY 3K
USDJPY 4.7K
XAUUSD 20K
GBPJPY 7K
GBPUSD 4.1K
GBPCAD 3.9K
EURAUD 5.7K
EURNZD 3.9K
GBPAUD 2.5K
CADJPY 2.5K
EURCAD 1.3K
EURGBP 946
AUDJPY 2.1K
NZDJPY 1.2K
CADCHF 762
NZDCHF 994
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +39.34 USD
최악의 거래: -21 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +36.00 USD
연속 최대 손실: -20.75 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 19
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
336 더...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
