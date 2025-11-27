- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|30
|USDJPY
|28
|XAUUSD
|28
|GBPJPY
|27
|GBPUSD
|26
|GBPCAD
|25
|EURAUD
|24
|EURNZD
|24
|GBPAUD
|22
|CADJPY
|21
|EURCAD
|16
|EURGBP
|12
|AUDJPY
|11
|NZDJPY
|8
|CADCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|5
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|CHFJPY
|27
|USDJPY
|25
|XAUUSD
|193
|GBPJPY
|46
|GBPUSD
|40
|GBPCAD
|26
|EURAUD
|38
|EURNZD
|22
|GBPAUD
|15
|CADJPY
|17
|EURCAD
|9
|EURGBP
|12
|AUDJPY
|17
|NZDJPY
|9
|CADCHF
|7
|NZDCHF
|12
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|CHFJPY
|3K
|USDJPY
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|20K
|GBPJPY
|7K
|GBPUSD
|4.1K
|GBPCAD
|3.9K
|EURAUD
|5.7K
|EURNZD
|3.9K
|GBPAUD
|2.5K
|CADJPY
|2.5K
|EURCAD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|946
|AUDJPY
|2.1K
|NZDJPY
|1.2K
|CADCHF
|762
|NZDCHF
|994
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 19
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.
This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.
We follow a multi-layer approach:
• Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
• Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
• Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
• Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability
Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth
Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression
For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation
Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.
Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.
