Mandala Quantum Universe
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1009 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
170 (77.62%)
Loss Trades:
49 (22.37%)
Best trade:
39.34 USD
Worst trade:
-20.63 USD
Gross Profit:
602.94 USD (74 341 pips)
Gross Loss:
-204.42 USD (26 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (29.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.16 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
82.90%
Max deposit load:
9.19%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
19.21
Long Trades:
142 (64.84%)
Short Trades:
77 (35.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.95
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
3.55 USD
Average Loss:
-4.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.75 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
39.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
By Equity:
20.15% (233.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 23
GBPUSD 21
CHFJPY 21
GBPCAD 17
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 15
EURAUD 14
GBPAUD 14
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 5
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 182
USDJPY 21
GBPUSD 37
CHFJPY 21
GBPCAD 16
GBPJPY 33
CADJPY 13
EURAUD 14
GBPAUD 8
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 6
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 2
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY 4K
GBPUSD 3.8K
CHFJPY 2.1K
GBPCAD 2.5K
GBPJPY 5.1K
CADJPY 2K
EURAUD 2.1K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
AUDJPY 1.2K
EURGBP 496
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 217
NZDCHF 994
CADCHF 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.34 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 more...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


No reviews
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
