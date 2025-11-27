- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|USDJPY
|23
|GBPUSD
|21
|CHFJPY
|21
|GBPCAD
|17
|GBPJPY
|17
|CADJPY
|15
|EURAUD
|14
|GBPAUD
|14
|EURNZD
|11
|AUDJPY
|10
|EURGBP
|9
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|NZDCHF
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|182
|USDJPY
|21
|GBPUSD
|37
|CHFJPY
|21
|GBPCAD
|16
|GBPJPY
|33
|CADJPY
|13
|EURAUD
|14
|GBPAUD
|8
|EURNZD
|11
|AUDJPY
|10
|EURGBP
|6
|NZDJPY
|8
|EURCAD
|2
|NZDCHF
|12
|CADCHF
|6
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|USDJPY
|4K
|GBPUSD
|3.8K
|CHFJPY
|2.1K
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|GBPJPY
|5.1K
|CADJPY
|2K
|EURAUD
|2.1K
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|AUDJPY
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|496
|NZDJPY
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|217
|NZDCHF
|994
|CADCHF
|572
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 9
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.
This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.
We follow a multi-layer approach:
• Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
• Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
• Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
• Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability
Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth
Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression
For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation
Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.
Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.
