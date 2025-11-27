シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Mandala Quantum Universe
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
レビュー0件
信頼性
4週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1009  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 41%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
232
利益トレード:
183 (78.87%)
損失トレード:
49 (21.12%)
ベストトレード:
39.34 USD
最悪のトレード:
-20.63 USD
総利益:
617.66 USD (76 451 pips)
総損失:
-204.42 USD (26 373 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
18 (26.08 USD)
最大連続利益:
63.16 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.32
取引アクティビティ:
84.63%
最大入金額:
9.19%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
62
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
19.92
長いトレード:
152 (65.52%)
短いトレード:
80 (34.48%)
プロフィットファクター:
3.02
期待されたペイオフ:
1.78 USD
平均利益:
3.38 USD
平均損失:
-4.17 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-20.75 USD)
最大連続損失:
-20.75 USD (3)
月間成長:
41.32%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.18 USD
最大の:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.15% (233.83 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 24
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 22
GBPJPY 20
GBPCAD 17
CADJPY 17
EURAUD 16
GBPAUD 14
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 6
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 182
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 38
GBPJPY 36
GBPCAD 16
CADJPY 15
EURAUD 17
GBPAUD 8
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 6
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 3
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPJPY 5.6K
GBPCAD 2.5K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURAUD 2.5K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
AUDJPY 1.2K
EURGBP 496
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 360
NZDCHF 994
CADCHF 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 より多く...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


