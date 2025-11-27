SinaisSeções
Hendra Angga Laksana

Mandala Quantum Universe

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1009 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 41%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
232
Negociações com lucro:
183 (78.87%)
Negociações com perda:
49 (21.12%)
Melhor negociação:
39.34 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.63 USD
Lucro bruto:
617.66 USD (76 451 pips)
Perda bruta:
-204.42 USD (26 373 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
18 (26.08 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
63.16 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.32
Atividade de negociação:
84.63%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.19%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
62
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
19.92
Negociações longas:
152 (65.52%)
Negociações curtas:
80 (34.48%)
Fator de lucro:
3.02
Valor esperado:
1.78 USD
Lucro médio:
3.38 USD
Perda média:
-4.17 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-20.75 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20.75 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
41.32%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.18 USD
Máximo:
20.75 USD (1.72%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.84% (20.63 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.15% (233.83 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 24
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 22
GBPJPY 20
GBPCAD 17
CADJPY 17
EURAUD 16
GBPAUD 14
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 9
NZDJPY 6
EURCAD 6
NZDCHF 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 182
USDJPY 22
CHFJPY 24
GBPUSD 38
GBPJPY 36
GBPCAD 16
CADJPY 15
EURAUD 17
GBPAUD 8
EURNZD 11
AUDJPY 10
EURGBP 6
NZDJPY 8
EURCAD 3
NZDCHF 12
CADCHF 6
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 19K
USDJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 2.5K
GBPUSD 3.9K
GBPJPY 5.6K
GBPCAD 2.5K
CADJPY 2.3K
EURAUD 2.5K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
AUDJPY 1.2K
EURGBP 496
NZDJPY 1.1K
EURCAD 360
NZDCHF 994
CADCHF 572
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +39.34 USD
Pior negociação: -21 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +26.08 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.75 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 mais ...
Mandala Quantum Universe is a structured trading system that blends the harmony of mandala philosophy with the precision of modern quantitative analysis.
The core idea is simple: markets move in patterns, rhythms, and cycles — and our task is to identify the moments where structure, trend, and volatility align.

This strategy trades XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, operating only when conditions form a clear and balanced “mandala pattern” in price: ordered structure, flowing trend, and stable volatility.
No forced entries. No emotional decisions. No uncontrolled exposure.

We follow a multi-layer approach:
Macro trend clarity from higher timeframes
Micro entry optimization using volatility and liquidity zones
Quantum risk scaling, controlled and predefined
Mandala symmetry checks, ensuring market structure stability

Trading Characteristics:
• Instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected major pairs
• Trades only when structural symmetry is present
• Volatility filtering to avoid chaotic price movement
• Controlled scaling with strict risk caps
• Priority on stability and long-term equity growth

Risk Framework:
• Exposure calibrated to account balance
• No grid abuse
• No martingale escalation
• Protective equity thresholds
• Built for capital preservation and consistent progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or less
• No VPS required for subscribers
• Keep your platform connected for smooth copying
• Auto-renewal recommended for uninterrupted operation

Meaning Behind the Name:
A Mandala represents harmony, structure, and balance.
Quantum represents precision, intelligence, and modern calculation.
Universe represents the larger pattern in which markets move.
Together, Mandala Quantum Universe reflects a trading approach that respects both structural order and market dynamics — a fusion of ancient harmony and modern quant strategy.

Important Notice:
Past market performance does not guarantee future results.
All strategies involve risk. Subscribers are encouraged to set risk parameters according to their own capital and comfort.


Sem comentários
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 04:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 03:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 09:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality


