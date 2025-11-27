SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Jayakarta Stellar Labs
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 80 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (66.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (33.33%)
En iyi işlem:
7.02 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
7.73 USD (811 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6.09 USD (609 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (7.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.73 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.51%
En son işlem:
53 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
37 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.27
Alış işlemleri:
3 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.27
Beklenen getiri:
0.55 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.87 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-6.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-6.09 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.09 USD
Maksimum:
6.09 USD (0.61%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.55% (5.49 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1
GBPJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 92
GBPJPY 110
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.02 USD
En kötü işlem: -6 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.73 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.09 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 6
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 11
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
HizliFXTradingLtd-Live
0.00 × 47
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 15
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 55
MaxiServices-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 5
79 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Jayakarta Stellar Labs
Ayda 80 USD
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
3
66%
100%
1.26
0.55
USD
1%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.