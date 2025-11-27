- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|92
|GBPJPY
|110
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 6
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 11
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
HizliFXTradingLtd-Live
|0.00 × 47
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 15
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 55
|
MaxiServices-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 5
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.
The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.
What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure
Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits
Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression
For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying
Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.
Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.
USD
USD
USD