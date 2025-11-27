SeñalesSecciones
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1008 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 42%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
321
Transacciones Rentables:
265 (82.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
56 (17.45%)
Mejor transacción:
27.82 USD
Peor transacción:
-142.04 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
946.07 USD (108 375 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-525.44 USD (57 362 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
31 (101.10 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
102.09 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
8.58%
Último trade:
30 minutos
Trades a la semana:
78
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
1.65
Transacciones Largas:
253 (78.82%)
Transacciones Cortas:
68 (21.18%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.80
Beneficio Esperado:
1.31 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.57 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.38 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-254.78 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-254.78 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
36.19%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6.09 USD
Máxima:
254.78 USD (15.23%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.23% (254.78 USD)
De fondos:
17.56% (293.62 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
USDJPY 40
CHFJPY 32
GBPJPY 27
GBPUSD 27
CADJPY 22
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 18
EURAUD 16
NZDJPY 13
GBPCAD 12
EURNZD 10
EURGBP 4
NZDCHF 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 172
USDJPY 37
CHFJPY 41
GBPJPY 31
GBPUSD 25
CADJPY 17
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 14
EURAUD 12
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 18
EURNZD 8
EURGBP 5
NZDCHF 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 5.5K
CHFJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD 1.4K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
GBPAUD 2.3K
EURAUD 397
NZDJPY 2.5K
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 486
NZDCHF 375
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +27.82 USD
Peor transacción: -142 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 24
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +101.10 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -254.78 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
otros 333...
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
