- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|11
|CADJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|CADJPY
|155
|CHFJPY
|239
|GBPAUD
|277
|GBPJPY
|110
|EURNZD
|242
|AUDJPY
|209
|USDJPY
|141
|EURGBP
|90
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US888-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
FXOpenUK-Real1
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 13
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 3
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 4
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 18
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.
The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.
What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure
Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits
Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression
For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying
Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.
Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.
