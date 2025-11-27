SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Jayakarta Stellar Labs
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 80 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 2%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14
Bénéfice trades:
13 (92.85%)
Perte trades:
1 (7.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
10.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
27.24 USD (3 239 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.09 USD (609 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (27.24 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
27.24 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.43
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.99%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.47
Longs trades:
12 (85.71%)
Courts trades:
2 (14.29%)
Facteur de profit:
4.47
Rendement attendu:
1.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-6.09 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6.09 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6.09 USD
Maximal:
6.09 USD (0.61%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.75% (38.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
CADJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
GBPJPY 1
EURNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
GBPJPY 1
EURNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
CADJPY 155
CHFJPY 239
GBPAUD 277
GBPJPY 110
EURNZD 242
AUDJPY 209
USDJPY 141
EURGBP 90
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +10.30 USD
Pire transaction: -6 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +27.24 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.09 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US888-Live
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
FXOpenUK-Real1
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 13
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokersBZ-REAL
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 3
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 4
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 7
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 18
184 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


Aucun avis
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Jayakarta Stellar Labs
80 USD par mois
2%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
14
92%
100%
4.47
1.51
USD
4%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.