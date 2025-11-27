信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Jayakarta Stellar Labs
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1008 USD per 
增长自 2025 42%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
321
盈利交易:
265 (82.55%)
亏损交易:
56 (17.45%)
最好交易:
27.82 USD
最差交易:
-142.04 USD
毛利:
946.07 USD (108 375 pips)
毛利亏损:
-525.44 USD (57 362 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (101.10 USD)
最大连续盈利:
102.09 USD (24)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
8.58%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
77
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
1.65
长期交易:
253 (78.82%)
短期交易:
68 (21.18%)
利润因子:
1.80
预期回报:
1.31 USD
平均利润:
3.57 USD
平均损失:
-9.38 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-254.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-254.78 USD (4)
每月增长:
36.19%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
6.09 USD
最大值:
254.78 USD (15.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.23% (254.78 USD)
净值:
17.56% (293.62 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
USDJPY 40
CHFJPY 32
GBPJPY 27
GBPUSD 27
CADJPY 22
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 18
EURAUD 16
NZDJPY 13
GBPCAD 12
EURNZD 10
EURGBP 4
NZDCHF 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 172
USDJPY 37
CHFJPY 41
GBPJPY 31
GBPUSD 25
CADJPY 17
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 14
EURAUD 12
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 18
EURNZD 8
EURGBP 5
NZDCHF 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 5.5K
CHFJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD 1.4K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
GBPAUD 2.3K
EURAUD 397
NZDJPY 2.5K
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 486
NZDCHF 375
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +27.82 USD
最差交易: -142 USD
最大连续赢利: 24
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +101.10 USD
最大连续亏损: -254.78 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
333 更多...
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Jayakarta Stellar Labs
每月1008 USD
42%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
5
100%
321
82%
100%
1.80
1.31
USD
18%
1:500
