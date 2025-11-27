- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|77
|USDJPY
|40
|CHFJPY
|32
|GBPJPY
|27
|GBPUSD
|27
|CADJPY
|22
|AUDJPY
|20
|GBPAUD
|18
|EURAUD
|16
|NZDJPY
|13
|GBPCAD
|12
|EURNZD
|10
|EURGBP
|4
|NZDCHF
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|172
|USDJPY
|37
|CHFJPY
|41
|GBPJPY
|31
|GBPUSD
|25
|CADJPY
|17
|AUDJPY
|20
|GBPAUD
|14
|EURAUD
|12
|NZDJPY
|17
|GBPCAD
|18
|EURNZD
|8
|EURGBP
|5
|NZDCHF
|3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|USDJPY
|5.5K
|CHFJPY
|6.4K
|GBPJPY
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|CADJPY
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|2.1K
|GBPAUD
|2.3K
|EURAUD
|397
|NZDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|2.7K
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|486
|NZDCHF
|375
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 23
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 23
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.
The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.
What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure
Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits
Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression
For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying
Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.
Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.
