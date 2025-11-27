シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Jayakarta Stellar Labs
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1008  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 42%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
321
利益トレード:
265 (82.55%)
損失トレード:
56 (17.45%)
ベストトレード:
27.82 USD
最悪のトレード:
-142.04 USD
総利益:
946.07 USD (108 375 pips)
総損失:
-525.44 USD (57 362 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
31 (101.10 USD)
最大連続利益:
102.09 USD (24)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
8.58%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
79
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
1.65
長いトレード:
253 (78.82%)
短いトレード:
68 (21.18%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.80
期待されたペイオフ:
1.31 USD
平均利益:
3.57 USD
平均損失:
-9.38 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-254.78 USD)
最大連続損失:
-254.78 USD (4)
月間成長:
36.19%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
6.09 USD
最大の:
254.78 USD (15.23%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.23% (254.78 USD)
エクイティによる:
17.56% (293.62 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
USDJPY 40
CHFJPY 32
GBPJPY 27
GBPUSD 27
CADJPY 22
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 18
EURAUD 16
NZDJPY 13
GBPCAD 12
EURNZD 10
EURGBP 4
NZDCHF 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 172
USDJPY 37
CHFJPY 41
GBPJPY 31
GBPUSD 25
CADJPY 17
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 14
EURAUD 12
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 18
EURNZD 8
EURGBP 5
NZDCHF 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 5.5K
CHFJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD 1.4K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
GBPAUD 2.3K
EURAUD 397
NZDJPY 2.5K
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 486
NZDCHF 375
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +27.82 USD
最悪のトレード: -142 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 24
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +101.10 USD
最大連続損失: -254.78 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
333 より多く...
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


レビューなし
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
