시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Jayakarta Stellar Labs
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 1008 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 61%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
396
이익 거래:
324 (81.81%)
손실 거래:
72 (18.18%)
최고의 거래:
41.68 USD
최악의 거래:
-142.04 USD
총 수익:
1 193.77 USD (136 284 pips)
총 손실:
-580.23 USD (63 605 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
31 (101.10 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
102.09 USD (24)
샤프 비율:
0.18
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
8.58%
최근 거래:
14 분 전
주별 거래 수:
86
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
2.41
롱(주식매수):
307 (77.53%)
숏(주식차입매도):
89 (22.47%)
수익 요인:
2.06
기대수익:
1.55 USD
평균 이익:
3.68 USD
평균 손실:
-8.06 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-254.78 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-254.78 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
35.83%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
6.09 USD
최대한의:
254.78 USD (15.23%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.23% (254.78 USD)
자본금별:
17.56% (293.62 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 92
USDJPY 42
GBPUSD 38
CHFJPY 36
GBPJPY 33
AUDJPY 29
EURAUD 29
CADJPY 26
GBPAUD 22
NZDJPY 16
GBPCAD 14
EURNZD 10
EURGBP 6
NZDCHF 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 309
USDJPY 39
GBPUSD 33
CHFJPY 43
GBPJPY 36
AUDJPY 27
EURAUD 28
CADJPY 19
GBPAUD 21
NZDJPY 18
GBPCAD 19
EURNZD 8
EURGBP 11
NZDCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 32K
USDJPY 5.9K
GBPUSD 2.2K
CHFJPY 6.8K
GBPJPY 5.4K
AUDJPY 3.1K
EURAUD 2.8K
CADJPY 2.8K
GBPAUD 3.3K
NZDJPY 2.5K
GBPCAD 2.8K
EURNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 910
NZDCHF 375
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +41.68 USD
최악의 거래: -142 USD
연속 최대 이익: 24
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +101.10 USD
연속 최대 손실: -254.78 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 1
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 19
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
334 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Jayakarta Stellar Labs
월별 1008 USD
61%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
6
100%
396
81%
100%
2.05
1.55
USD
18%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.