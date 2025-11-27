- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|92
|USDJPY
|42
|GBPUSD
|38
|CHFJPY
|36
|GBPJPY
|33
|AUDJPY
|29
|EURAUD
|29
|CADJPY
|26
|GBPAUD
|22
|NZDJPY
|16
|GBPCAD
|14
|EURNZD
|10
|EURGBP
|6
|NZDCHF
|3
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|309
|USDJPY
|39
|GBPUSD
|33
|CHFJPY
|43
|GBPJPY
|36
|AUDJPY
|27
|EURAUD
|28
|CADJPY
|19
|GBPAUD
|21
|NZDJPY
|18
|GBPCAD
|19
|EURNZD
|8
|EURGBP
|11
|NZDCHF
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|USDJPY
|5.9K
|GBPUSD
|2.2K
|CHFJPY
|6.8K
|GBPJPY
|5.4K
|AUDJPY
|3.1K
|EURAUD
|2.8K
|CADJPY
|2.8K
|GBPAUD
|3.3K
|NZDJPY
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|2.8K
|EURNZD
|1.3K
|EURGBP
|910
|NZDCHF
|375
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.00 × 23
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 14
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 1
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 23
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 19
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.
The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.
What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure
Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits
Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression
For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying
Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.
Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.
