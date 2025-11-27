SegnaliSezioni
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 80 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
15
Profit Trade:
14 (93.33%)
Loss Trade:
1 (6.67%)
Best Trade:
10.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
28.71 USD (3 387 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.09 USD (609 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (28.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
28.71 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.44
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.99%
Ultimo trade:
29 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.71
Long Trade:
12 (80.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (20.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.71
Profitto previsto:
1.51 USD
Profitto medio:
2.05 USD
Perdita media:
-6.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-6.09 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6.09 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.09 USD
Massimale:
6.09 USD (0.61%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
3.75% (38.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
CADJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
GBPJPY 1
EURNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 11
CADJPY 1
CHFJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
GBPJPY 1
EURNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
CADJPY 155
CHFJPY 239
GBPAUD 277
GBPJPY 110
EURNZD 242
AUDJPY 209
USDJPY 141
EURGBP 90
GBPUSD 148
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.30 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.09 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 1
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
330 più
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
