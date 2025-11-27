СигналыРазделы
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1008 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 42%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
321
Прибыльных трейдов:
265 (82.55%)
Убыточных трейдов:
56 (17.45%)
Лучший трейд:
27.82 USD
Худший трейд:
-142.04 USD
Общая прибыль:
946.07 USD (108 375 pips)
Общий убыток:
-525.44 USD (57 362 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
31 (101.10 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
102.09 USD (24)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.58%
Последний трейд:
8 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
79
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
1.65
Длинных трейдов:
253 (78.82%)
Коротких трейдов:
68 (21.18%)
Профит фактор:
1.80
Мат. ожидание:
1.31 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.57 USD
Средний убыток:
-9.38 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-254.78 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-254.78 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
36.19%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6.09 USD
Максимальная:
254.78 USD (15.23%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.23% (254.78 USD)
По эквити:
17.56% (293.62 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
USDJPY 40
CHFJPY 32
GBPJPY 27
GBPUSD 27
CADJPY 22
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 18
EURAUD 16
NZDJPY 13
GBPCAD 12
EURNZD 10
EURGBP 4
NZDCHF 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 172
USDJPY 37
CHFJPY 41
GBPJPY 31
GBPUSD 25
CADJPY 17
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 14
EURAUD 12
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 18
EURNZD 8
EURGBP 5
NZDCHF 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 5.5K
CHFJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD 1.4K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
GBPAUD 2.3K
EURAUD 397
NZDJPY 2.5K
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 486
NZDCHF 375
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +27.82 USD
Худший трейд: -142 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 24
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +101.10 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -254.78 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
еще 333...
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
