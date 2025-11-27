SignalsSections
Hendra Angga Laksana

Jayakarta Stellar Labs

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1008 USD per month
growth since 2025 42%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
321
Profit Trades:
265 (82.55%)
Loss Trades:
56 (17.45%)
Best trade:
27.82 USD
Worst trade:
-142.04 USD
Gross Profit:
946.07 USD (108 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-525.44 USD (57 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (101.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.09 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
8.58%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
253 (78.82%)
Short Trades:
68 (21.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
3.57 USD
Average Loss:
-9.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-254.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
36.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.09 USD
Maximal:
254.78 USD (15.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.23% (254.78 USD)
By Equity:
17.56% (293.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 77
USDJPY 40
CHFJPY 32
GBPJPY 27
GBPUSD 27
CADJPY 22
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 18
EURAUD 16
NZDJPY 13
GBPCAD 12
EURNZD 10
EURGBP 4
NZDCHF 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 172
USDJPY 37
CHFJPY 41
GBPJPY 31
GBPUSD 25
CADJPY 17
AUDJPY 20
GBPAUD 14
EURAUD 12
NZDJPY 17
GBPCAD 18
EURNZD 8
EURGBP 5
NZDCHF 3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
USDJPY 5.5K
CHFJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD 1.4K
CADJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 2.1K
GBPAUD 2.3K
EURAUD 397
NZDJPY 2.5K
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURNZD 1.3K
EURGBP 486
NZDCHF 375
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.82 USD
Worst trade: -142 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.00 × 23
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 23
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
333 more...
Jayakarta Stellar Labs is a research-driven trading system built on structured analysis, quantitative modeling, and disciplined execution. Designed for XAUUSD and major Forex pairs, this strategy reflects the core philosophy of a trading laboratory: observe deeply, validate precisely, and execute only when the data aligns.

The system is engineered to identify directional flows supported by multi-timeframe confirmation. It integrates market structure, volatility signatures, and liquidity behavior to isolate stable, repeatable conditions in the market. The approach is selective — avoiding noise, avoiding emotional chase, and avoiding environments that do not meet the required stability profile.

What Defines Jayakarta Stellar Labs:
• Research-based strategy with quant-inspired decision logic
• Multi-asset operation: XAUUSD and major FX pairs
• Data validation filters to avoid chaotic price behavior
• Execution only in structurally clean and directional markets
• No grid abuse, no unlimited martingale, no forced exposure

Operational Framework:
• Market: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and selected majors
• Trend alignment required on higher timeframes
• Volatility thresholds used to determine safe entry windows
• Liquidity mapping helps avoid traps and fake imbalances
• Scaling is capped and controlled by predefined risk limits

Risk Architecture:
• Exposure limits defined at system level
• Adaptive volume based on account balance
• Protective equity measures for drawdown control
• Designed for smooth long-term equity progression

For Subscribers:
• Recommended multiplier: 1.0x or lower
• Subscribers do not need VPS
• Ensure your platform remains connected for continuous synchronization
• Auto-renew subscription is recommended to avoid gaps in copying

Identity Behind the Name:
Jayakarta represents clarity, strategic order, and a legacy of structured progress.
Stellar reflects precision, alignment, and astronomical consistency.
Labs represents the ongoing pursuit of refinement, research, and data-driven evolution.
Together, Jayakarta Stellar Labs embodies a trading methodology grounded in structure, observation, and disciplined execution.

Notice:
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Subscribers should use settings aligned with their personal risk tolerance and capital capacity.


No reviews
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.27 18:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.22 08:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 14:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jayakarta Stellar Labs
1008 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
5
100%
321
82%
100%
1.80
1.31
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

