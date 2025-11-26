SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Personal Portfolio 01
Alan Rocchi

Personal Portfolio 01

Alan Rocchi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
54
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
51 (94.44%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (5.56%)
En iyi işlem:
14.93 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-5.09 EUR
Brüt kâr:
102.55 EUR (8 917 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8.58 EUR (626 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
57.24 EUR (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.56
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.50%
En son işlem:
10 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
18.46
Alış işlemleri:
25 (46.30%)
Satış işlemleri:
29 (53.70%)
Kâr faktörü:
11.95
Beklenen getiri:
1.74 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.01 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.86 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
7.02%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.85% (16.94 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURNZD 16
AUDCAD 15
AUDUSD 14
NZDCAD 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURNZD 39
AUDCAD 23
AUDUSD 27
NZDCAD 8
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURNZD 3.6K
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 808
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +14.93 EUR
En kötü işlem: -5 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +57.24 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.09 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FortunePrime-Live2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

İnceleme yok
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Personal Portfolio 01
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
594
EUR
13
98%
54
94%
100%
11.95
1.74
EUR
3%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.