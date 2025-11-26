SignaleKategorien
QuantSynapsi

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
17 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 28%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
76
Gewinntrades:
70 (92.10%)
Verlusttrades:
6 (7.89%)
Bester Trade:
14.93 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.09 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
151.50 EUR (12 996 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
57.24 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
26.28
Long-Positionen:
36 (47.37%)
Short-Positionen:
40 (52.63%)
Profit-Faktor:
8.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.76 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.16 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.96 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.86%
Jahresprognose:
83.28%
Algo-Trading:
90%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 EUR
Maximaler:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
Kapital:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURNZD 22
AUDUSD 20
AUDCAD 19
NZDCAD 11
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 47
AUDUSD 34
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 30
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 4.3K
AUDUSD 2K
AUDCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 2.4K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +14.93 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -5 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 26
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +57.24 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5.09 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FortunePrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

Keine Bewertungen
