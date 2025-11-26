- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURNZD
|22
|AUDUSD
|19
|AUDCAD
|19
|NZDCAD
|11
|CADCHF
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURNZD
|47
|AUDUSD
|33
|AUDCAD
|31
|NZDCAD
|30
|CADCHF
|10
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURNZD
|4.3K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|2.5K
|NZDCAD
|2.4K
|CADCHF
|535
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FortunePrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.
The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).
The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.
