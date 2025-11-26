シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / QuantSynapsi
Alan Rocchi

QuantSynapsi

Alan Rocchi
レビュー0件
信頼性
17週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 28%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
75
利益トレード:
69 (92.00%)
損失トレード:
6 (8.00%)
ベストトレード:
14.93 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-5.09 EUR
総利益:
150.55 EUR (12 940 pips)
総損失:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
26 (57.24 EUR)
最大連続利益:
57.24 EUR (26)
シャープレシオ:
0.54
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
3.52%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
4 日
リカバリーファクター:
26.09
長いトレード:
36 (48.00%)
短いトレード:
39 (52.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
8.49
期待されたペイオフ:
1.77 EUR
平均利益:
2.18 EUR
平均損失:
-2.96 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-5.09 EUR (1)
月間成長:
7.03%
年間予想:
85.29%
アルゴリズム取引:
90%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 EUR
最大の:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
エクイティによる:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURNZD 22
AUDUSD 19
AUDCAD 19
NZDCAD 11
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURNZD 47
AUDUSD 33
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 30
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURNZD 4.3K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 2.4K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +14.93 EUR
最悪のトレード: -5 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 26
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +57.24 EUR
最大連続損失: -5.09 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FortunePrime-Live2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

レビューなし
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
QuantSynapsi
999 USD/月
28%
0
0
USD
563
EUR
17
90%
75
92%
100%
8.49
1.77
EUR
12%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください