Alan Rocchi

Personal Portfolio 01

Alan Rocchi
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
54
Bénéfice trades:
51 (94.44%)
Perte trades:
3 (5.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
14.93 EUR
Pire transaction:
-5.09 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
102.55 EUR (8 917 pips)
Perte brute:
-8.58 EUR (626 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
57.24 EUR (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.56
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.50%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
18.46
Longs trades:
25 (46.30%)
Courts trades:
29 (53.70%)
Facteur de profit:
11.95
Rendement attendu:
1.74 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.01 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-2.86 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
2.85% (16.94 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURNZD 16
AUDCAD 15
AUDUSD 14
NZDCAD 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 39
AUDCAD 23
AUDUSD 27
NZDCAD 8
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 3.6K
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 808
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +14.93 EUR
Pire transaction: -5 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +57.24 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.09 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FortunePrime-Live2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

