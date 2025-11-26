시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / QuantSynapsi
Alan Rocchi

QuantSynapsi

Alan Rocchi
0 리뷰
안정성
18
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 30%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
84
이익 거래:
78 (92.85%)
손실 거래:
6 (7.14%)
최고의 거래:
14.93 EUR
최악의 거래:
-5.09 EUR
총 수익:
159.26 EUR (13 571 pips)
총 손실:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
26 (57.24 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
57.24 EUR (26)
샤프 비율:
0.54
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
3.52%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
27.81
롱(주식매수):
42 (50.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
42 (50.00%)
수익 요인:
8.98
기대수익:
1.68 EUR
평균 이익:
2.04 EUR
평균 손실:
-2.96 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-5.09 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
7.77%
연간 예측:
94.26%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 EUR
최대한의:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
자본금별:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 23
EURNZD 23
AUDCAD 22
NZDCAD 12
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSD 38
EURNZD 48
AUDCAD 33
NZDCAD 33
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSD 2.1K
EURNZD 4.3K
AUDCAD 2.6K
NZDCAD 2.6K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +14.93 EUR
최악의 거래: -5 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 26
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +57.24 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -5.09 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FortunePrime-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

리뷰 없음
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
QuantSynapsi
월별 999 USD
30%
0
0
USD
572
EUR
18
91%
84
92%
100%
8.98
1.68
EUR
12%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.