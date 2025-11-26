SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / QuantSynapsi
Alan Rocchi

QuantSynapsi

Alan Rocchi
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
67 (91.78%)
Loss Trades:
6 (8.22%)
Best trade:
14.93 EUR
Worst trade:
-5.09 EUR
Gross Profit:
149.53 EUR (12 835 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.24 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.52%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
25.89
Long Trades:
35 (47.95%)
Short Trades:
38 (52.05%)
Profit Factor:
8.43
Expected Payoff:
1.81 EUR
Average Profit:
2.23 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.96 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
7.14%
Annual Forecast:
86.65%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
By Equity:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURNZD 21
AUDUSD 19
AUDCAD 19
NZDCAD 10
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURNZD 46
AUDUSD 33
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 29
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURNZD 4.2K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 2.4K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.93 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.24 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.09 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QuantSynapsi
999 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
562
EUR
16
90%
73
91%
100%
8.43
1.81
EUR
12%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.