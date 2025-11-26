SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Personal Portfolio 01
Alan Rocchi

Personal Portfolio 01

Alan Rocchi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
54
Profit Trade:
51 (94.44%)
Loss Trade:
3 (5.56%)
Best Trade:
14.93 EUR
Worst Trade:
-5.09 EUR
Profitto lordo:
102.55 EUR (8 917 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8.58 EUR (626 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
57.24 EUR (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.56
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.50%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
18.46
Long Trade:
25 (46.30%)
Short Trade:
29 (53.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
11.95
Profitto previsto:
1.74 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.01 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.86 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
7.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
2.50% (14.87 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURNZD 16
AUDCAD 15
AUDUSD 14
NZDCAD 5
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURNZD 39
AUDCAD 23
AUDUSD 27
NZDCAD 8
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURNZD 3.6K
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.5K
NZDCAD 808
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.93 EUR
Worst Trade: -5 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.24 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.09 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunePrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

Non ci sono recensioni
