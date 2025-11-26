信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / QuantSynapsi
Alan Rocchi

QuantSynapsi

Alan Rocchi
0条评论
可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 999 USD per 
增长自 2025 28%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
73
盈利交易:
67 (91.78%)
亏损交易:
6 (8.22%)
最好交易:
14.93 EUR
最差交易:
-5.09 EUR
毛利:
149.53 EUR (12 835 pips)
毛利亏损:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
最大连续赢利:
26 (57.24 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
57.24 EUR (26)
夏普比率:
0.55
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
3.52%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
25.89
长期交易:
35 (47.95%)
短期交易:
38 (52.05%)
利润因子:
8.43
预期回报:
1.81 EUR
平均利润:
2.23 EUR
平均损失:
-2.96 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-5.09 EUR (1)
每月增长:
7.04%
年度预测:
86.65%
算法交易:
90%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
净值:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURNZD 21
AUDUSD 19
AUDCAD 19
NZDCAD 10
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURNZD 46
AUDUSD 33
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 29
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURNZD 4.2K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 2.4K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +14.93 EUR
最差交易: -5 EUR
最大连续赢利: 26
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +57.24 EUR
最大连续亏损: -5.09 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FortunePrime-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

没有评论
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
QuantSynapsi
每月999 USD
28%
0
0
USD
562
EUR
16
90%
73
91%
100%
8.43
1.81
EUR
12%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载