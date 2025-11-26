СигналыРазделы
Alan Rocchi

QuantSynapsi

Alan Rocchi
0 отзывов
Надежность
16 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 28%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
73
Прибыльных трейдов:
67 (91.78%)
Убыточных трейдов:
6 (8.22%)
Лучший трейд:
14.93 EUR
Худший трейд:
-5.09 EUR
Общая прибыль:
149.53 EUR (12 835 pips)
Общий убыток:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
57.24 EUR (26)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.55
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.52%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
7
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
25.89
Длинных трейдов:
35 (47.95%)
Коротких трейдов:
38 (52.05%)
Профит фактор:
8.43
Мат. ожидание:
1.81 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
2.23 EUR
Средний убыток:
-2.96 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
7.04%
Годовой прогноз:
86.65%
Алготрейдинг:
90%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 EUR
Максимальная:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
По эквити:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURNZD 21
AUDUSD 19
AUDCAD 19
NZDCAD 10
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURNZD 46
AUDUSD 33
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 29
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURNZD 4.2K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 2.4K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +14.93 EUR
Худший трейд: -5 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 26
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +57.24 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -5.09 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FortunePrime-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

Нет отзывов
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
QuantSynapsi
999 USD в месяц
28%
0
0
USD
562
EUR
16
90%
73
91%
100%
8.43
1.81
EUR
12%
1:500
Копировать

