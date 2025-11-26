SinaisSeções
Alan Rocchi

QuantSynapsi

Alan Rocchi
Confiabilidade
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 28%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
75
Negociações com lucro:
69 (92.00%)
Negociações com perda:
6 (8.00%)
Melhor negociação:
14.93 EUR
Pior negociação:
-5.09 EUR
Lucro bruto:
150.55 EUR (12 940 pips)
Perda bruta:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
57.24 EUR (26)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.54
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
3.52%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
26.09
Negociações longas:
36 (48.00%)
Negociações curtas:
39 (52.00%)
Fator de lucro:
8.49
Valor esperado:
1.77 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.18 EUR
Perda média:
-2.96 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
7.03%
Previsão anual:
85.29%
Algotrading:
90%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 EUR
Máximo:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURNZD 22
AUDUSD 19
AUDCAD 19
NZDCAD 11
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURNZD 47
AUDUSD 33
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 30
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURNZD 4.3K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 2.4K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +14.93 EUR
Pior negociação: -5 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +57.24 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.09 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FortunePrime-Live2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

