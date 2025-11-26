SeñalesSecciones
Alan Rocchi

QuantSynapsi

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
17 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 28%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
75
Transacciones Rentables:
69 (92.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
6 (8.00%)
Mejor transacción:
14.93 EUR
Peor transacción:
-5.09 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
150.55 EUR (12 940 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-17.73 EUR (1 360 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (57.24 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
57.24 EUR (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.54
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
3.52%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
26.09
Transacciones Largas:
36 (48.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
39 (52.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
8.49
Beneficio Esperado:
1.77 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.18 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-2.96 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-5.09 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-5.09 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.03%
Pronóstico anual:
85.29%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 EUR
Máxima:
5.09 EUR (0.88%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.94% (5.09 EUR)
De fondos:
11.97% (65.63 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURNZD 22
AUDUSD 19
AUDCAD 19
NZDCAD 11
CADCHF 4
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURNZD 47
AUDUSD 33
AUDCAD 31
NZDCAD 30
CADCHF 10
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURNZD 4.3K
AUDUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 2.5K
NZDCAD 2.4K
CADCHF 535
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +14.93 EUR
Peor transacción: -5 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +57.24 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -5.09 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FortunePrime-Live2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

I use a swing trading system with controlled averaging on a group of currency pairs that tend to move in wide and regular swings: EURNZD, AUDCAD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, and NZDCAD.

The idea behind the system is simple: these pairs often create strong pushes followed by natural pullbacks. My strategy looks for these movements and opens trades in areas where the price is statistically more likely to reverse or slow down.
If the market continues in the opposite direction, I add planned averaging positions, always with fixed rules and risk limits (same contracts).

The system works on a medium-long term horizon, avoiding excessive trading and focusing on meaningful price swings.
All positions follow a structured risk plan, with clear profit targets and exits to lock in gains.

No hay comentarios
