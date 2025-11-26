SinyallerBölümler
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
5 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 70 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 45%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
92
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
43 (46.73%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
49 (53.26%)
En iyi işlem:
243.78 USD
En kötü işlem:
-29.63 USD
Brüt kâr:
343.97 USD (146 104 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-119.13 USD (23 253 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (9.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
250.06 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.90%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.49
Alış işlemleri:
43 (46.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
49 (53.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.89
Beklenen getiri:
2.44 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.43 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-13.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-29.63 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
44.97%
Algo alım-satım:
82%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
25.51 USD
Maksimum:
34.65 USD (6.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.81% (34.65 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.04% (7.57 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 20
USDCHF 17
AUDNZD 16
NZDJPY 14
EURUSD 13
BTCUSD 4
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
XAUUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY 3
USDCHF 230
AUDNZD -9
NZDJPY 0
EURUSD -10
BTCUSD 24
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
XAUUSD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY 327
USDCHF -912
AUDNZD -1.4K
NZDJPY -108
EURUSD -331
BTCUSD 125K
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
XAUUSD 425
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +243.78 USD
En kötü işlem: -30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -13.32 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ACYSecurities-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 185
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




İnceleme yok
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
RenTech
Ayda 70 USD
45%
0
0
USD
725
USD
5
82%
92
46%
100%
2.88
2.44
USD
7%
1:500
