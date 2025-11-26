СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / RenTech
Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
0 отзывов
Надежность
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 25%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
391
Прибыльных трейдов:
167 (42.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
224 (57.29%)
Лучший трейд:
243.78 USD
Худший трейд:
-133.77 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 039.22 USD (1 602 017 pips)
Общий убыток:
-912.77 USD (1 427 467 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (9.28 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
250.06 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.03
Торговая активность:
75.49%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
96.83%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
69
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.31
Длинных трейдов:
178 (45.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
213 (54.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.14
Мат. ожидание:
0.32 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.22 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.07 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
21 (-28.41 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-162.60 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
30.56%
Алготрейдинг:
62%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
25.51 USD
Максимальная:
405.78 USD (44.18%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
44.18% (405.78 USD)
По эквити:
20.77% (153.81 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPJPY 77
AUDNZD 71
NZDJPY 66
BTCUSD 52
EURUSD 47
USDCHF 43
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 6
EURCHF 5
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
NAS100 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPJPY 3
AUDNZD -22
NZDJPY -8
BTCUSD 160
EURUSD -5
USDCHF 215
XAUUSD -83
USDJPY -113
EURCHF -1
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
NAS100 -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPJPY 342
AUDNZD -3.7K
NZDJPY -1.3K
BTCUSD 190K
EURUSD 40
USDCHF -1.9K
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURCHF -50
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
NAS100 -4.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +243.78 USD
Худший трейд: -134 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +9.28 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -28.41 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ACYSecurities-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 186
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




Нет отзывов
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
RenTech
70 USD в месяц
25%
0
0
USD
626
USD
9
62%
391
42%
75%
1.13
0.32
USD
44%
1:500
Копировать

