Indra Setiawan

RenTech

Indra Setiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2025 25%
ACYSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
388
Profit Trades:
165 (42.52%)
Loss Trades:
223 (57.47%)
Best trade:
243.78 USD
Worst trade:
-133.77 USD
Gross Profit:
1 037.51 USD (1 599 681 pips)
Gross Loss:
-912.52 USD (1 426 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (9.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
250.06 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
77.15%
Max deposit load:
96.83%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
66
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
177 (45.62%)
Short Trades:
211 (54.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
6.29 USD
Average Loss:
-4.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-28.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
30.26%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.51 USD
Maximal:
405.78 USD (44.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.18% (405.78 USD)
By Equity:
20.77% (153.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 76
AUDNZD 71
NZDJPY 66
BTCUSD 50
EURUSD 47
USDCHF 43
XAUUSD 16
USDJPY 6
EURCHF 5
EURNZD 2
GBPCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
NAS100 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2
AUDNZD -22
NZDJPY -8
BTCUSD 159
EURUSD -5
USDCHF 215
XAUUSD -83
USDJPY -113
EURCHF -1
EURNZD 3
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD -30
GBPUSD -5
EURGBP 7
USDCAD 2
NAS100 -1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 144
AUDNZD -3.7K
NZDJPY -1.3K
BTCUSD 189K
EURUSD 40
USDCHF -1.9K
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURCHF -50
EURNZD 50
GBPCAD 113
NZDUSD -100
GBPUSD -49
EURGBP 56
USDCAD 28
NAS100 -4.2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +243.78 USD
Worst trade: -134 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ACYSecurities-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
1.51 × 186
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real5
3.89 × 87
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
7.17 × 65
RenTech


This Expert Advisor is built around a multi-layer decision engine designed to read the market from the perspective of currency strength flow, not just individual chart signals. Instead of reacting to a single pair, the EA continuously analyzes 28 major forex pairs to understand how each of the 8 major currencies is actually behaving behind the price.

It compares recent candle structure (breaks of previous highs/lows) and converts it into a normalized strength score for each currency.

This gives the EA a live “heartbeat” of:

  • which currencies are gaining momentum

  • which currencies are losing power

  • and how fast those shifts are happening

This alone already creates a global market map, but it’s only the first layer.

The EA stores up to 200 bars of currency-level momentum changes, building a historical pattern profile for each currency.
These "delta sequences" reveal how each currency tends to move:

  • during trend initiations

  • during reversals

  • and during volatility bursts

Instead of relying on a single timeframe signal, the EA uses this history to understand the rhythm of each currency.

These are blended with real-time strength data to avoid overfitting and create a balanced predictive model.

The final outcome is a dynamic currency state:

  • Strong

  • Neutral

  • Weak

This becomes the foundation for deciding pair-level directional bias.


Why This Matters for Traders

Because the EA doesn’t predict pairs.
It predicts currencies — then matches strong vs weak for cleaner directional opportunities.

This avoids many false signals typically caused by:

  • isolated chart indicators

  • lagging confirmation tools

  • single-pair noise

Instead, the EA captures the “current of the market" itself.


Why Traders Love This Approach

This system creates a trading experience that feels:

  • Smart — because it reads the market as a whole

  • Adaptive — because it continuously learns from pattern history

  • Predictive — because it estimates future strength shifts, not just reacts

  • Surprisingly Human-like — because it identifies hidden behaviour states

You’ll often see the EA anticipate a move one or two candles before it becomes obvious to the rest of the market.




No reviews
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 06:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 16:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
